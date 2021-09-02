Freddy Ray Phipps, 86, of Leland went to his heavenly home on August 30, 2021.
He was a 26 year Navy Veteran. He also was an INC Foreman for 15 years at the nuclear plant. Mr. Phipps attended First Baptist Church of Leland.
Mr. Phipps was preceded in death by his wife, Sally Phipps; parents, Yancey and Vera Deaton Phipps; and siblings, Eunice Miller, Ruth Arp and Craig Phipps.
Survivors include his daughter, Sherri Hewett (Michael); granddaughters, Jessica Stone (Jason) and Erica Morley; great-grandchildren, Caroline Perry, Wyatt Morley and Vinny Stone; sister, Brenda Thompson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service with Military Honors was held Thursday, September 2, at Northwood Cemetery in Southport.
Memorial donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 955 Mercy Lane SE, Bolivia, NC 28422 or Gospel Center Baptist Church, 1700 Empire Road SW, Supply, NC 28562.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel.