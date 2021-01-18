Delores Dover Blair, 85, of Oak Island passed away on January 11, 2021.
Ms. Blair was born January 1, 1936 in Charlotte, North Carolina to the late Robert Hood Dover and Verta Lee Dover.
Delores was a stock broker, she worked for Interstate Securities. She and her late husband founded their own brokerage firm in 1986.
Prior to moving to Oak Island, she had lived in Pawley’s Island, South Carolina, where she was a deacon, elder, and Sunday School teacher at Pawley’s Island Presbyterian Church.
Delores was a devoted mother and wife. She never knew a stranger and was loved by all that knew her. Delores had many friends in the Charlotte area whom she loved dearly.
Survivors include her two sons, Kyle Thomas and fiancée Natasha, and Kipp Thomas and wife Wendy; two grandsons, Jordan Thomas and Brian Thomas; two brothers, Pete and Chuck Webb, and sister, Carolyn Holder.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 23, at Forest Lawn West Cemetery in Charlotte.
