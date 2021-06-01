Trudy Gail Wescott, 73, of Bolivia, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday the twenty fifth of May 2021 following a lengthy illness.
Gail was born in Jacksonville, Florida to the late Ollie Rufus and Nettie Braddock and was the youngest of 11 children. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Guy Hugh Wescott, Sr. on the twenty fourth of March 2021.
Surviving are two devoted daughters, Brenda W. Christman and husband Wesley of Bolivia and Judy W. Carter of Ash; a son, Guy Hugh Wescott, Jr. of Bolivia; nine grandchildren; and 16 great- grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be conducted at four o’clock in the afternoon on Saturday, the twenty ninth of May at the home of Ben Christman at 716 McKay Road, Bolivia. The family will receive family and friends beginning at one o’clock in the afternoon at the Christman home.
The family requests with gratitude that donations be made in her name to the Lower Cape Fear Life Care Center, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC 28422 or to plant a tree in her memory.
