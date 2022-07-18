Keith Holbrook, age 77, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Keith was born in San Diego, California on May 9, 1945, son of the late Richard and Arline Holbrook.
Keith served in the United States Air Force from 1967-1971 as a weatherman stationed in Germany.
Keith was a very kind and generous man who enjoyed problem solving, logistics, finance, mathematics, and educating himself; so much so that he attained a Masters degree in Finance while in his 50s.
Keith was also a published author, who wrote a novel titled “The Desperate Note,” about how he serendipitously met his wife of 51 years, Renate, during his time overseas.
Later in life, he devoted much of his time and energy as a caregiver to his wife, Renate, after she received a double lung transplant in late 2009.
Keith was a lover of nature, golf, and gourmet cooking. Keith enjoyed traveling the world, establishing friendships, doting on his children, boating, water sports, and snow skiing.
Keith is survived by his two children; Andreas Holbrook and wife Jennifer Panattoni, and Marisa Fulmer and husband William; two grandchildren, Caiden, age 7, and Nolan, age 5; and two siblings, Lael and Darrell.
A celebration of his life will be held sometime in early 2023 at the Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel, located at 1411 N. Howe Street, Southport.