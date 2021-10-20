Mr. John Thomas “Tom” Strick, 84, passed away on October 9, 2021.
He was the loving husband of Sue Strick for over 59 years.
Tom and Sue lived in St. James Plantation in Southport for 20 years before moving to Wilmington.
In addition to his wife, Tom is survived by his three children, Michael (Denise) of Seattle, Kevin (Sheila) of Los Angeles, and Margaret (Rich) of Bristol; three grandchildren, Erica, Mary and Michael; six sisters; a brother; and many nieces and nephews.
Tom requested no funeral services.
Please consider a contribution to the Lower Cape Fear Life Care Foundation, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401-7335.
