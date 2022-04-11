Caroline Anna “Carol” Aweeky, age 90, of Southport, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022.
Carol was born January 13, 1932 in Brooklyn, New York, daughter of the late Fred and Marie Brandes.
She was raised in Brooklyn and went on to become a registered nurse. Carol worked in Alaska for two years and upon her return, she worked as a visiting nurse for the Little Sisters of the Poor.
After raising her children, she and her husband retired to Southport, North Carolina. She joined the Associated Artists at Southport at Franklin Square Gallery and worked as a potter for many years. Carol won numerous awards for her pottery. She was also active in the BSL Community Center, where she enjoyed spending time with her friends.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Anthony Aweeky; three children, Peter Aweeky and wife Margaret, Paul Aweeky and wife Cynthia, and Liz Callaghan and husband Mike; eight grandchildren, Paul Jr., Michele, Alex, Andrew, Olivia, Emily, Kate, and Conor; and two great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Ignacy.
The funeral mass will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Southport.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Aweeky family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.