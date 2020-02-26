William Wesley “Bill” Gray, Sr., 88, of Southport passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at his home.
Bill was born September 12, 1931 in Avon, North Carolina to the late Dorthor James Gray and Pecola Price Gray.
He was retired from the US Coast Guard, as a Chief boatswain’s mate, from the US Postal Service, and had worked at Walmart in Southport.
Mr. Gray joined the Pythagoras Lodge in 1975 where he was a 32nd degree mason, and he was also a Shriner.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife Ella Mae “Tea” Gore Gray.
Survivors include his daughter, Linda Gray Ratcliffe of Castle Hayne; a son, Bill Gray, Jr. and wife Angela Greene Gray of Mooresville; a grandson, Donald Owen Ratcliffe, Jr. and wife Jessica Cost Ratcliffe; a step-granddaughter, Alexandria Payne; two great-grandchildren, Owen Timothy Ratcliffe and Reese Michelle Ratcliffe; and a special friend, Dorothy Bolduc.
The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, in the Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Northwood Cemetery. A reception will follow the service at the Pythagoras Lodge.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Masonic Home For Children at Oxford, 600 College Street, Oxford, NC 27565 or to Shriners Hospitals for Children — Greenville, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.