Harold Jay Einbinder, 17-year resident of St. James Plantation, peacefully passed away at home on July 11, 2020 at the age of 73.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, to the late Betty and Louis Einbinder, he grew up in Far Rockaway.
As a graduate of SUNY Oswego, he began his career as a shop teacher, ultimately completing his EdD in Educational Administration from Dowling College. In 2002 he retired from Sachem Public Schools on Long Island as an Assistant Superintendent.
In his retirement he found his passion giving back to the community as a member of the St. James Fire Department - first as an EMT and then as the Assistant Chief. He was also a volunteer and board member at New Hope Clinic.
When not running out the door on EMT calls, he enjoyed traveling the world with Nancy, fishing with the grandkids, refilling his many bird feeders, or fine-tuning one of his beautiful photography projects.
Always an optimist, quick with a joke, an engaged communicator and an educator to the core, Harry lived his life to the fullest.
He is loved and will be greatly missed by his wife of 52 years, Nancy, his daughters, Jennette Flacksenburg and Rebecca Kelley, his son-in-law, Chris Flacksenburg, granddaughters, Jessica Flacksenburg, Haven Kelley, Brittan Kelley, and Teagan Kelley; and grandsons, Matthew Flacksenburg, Grayson Kelley, and Finnian Kelley. He is also survived by his brother and sister in-law, Ben and Bunny Augello; his brother, Larry Einbinder; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Because of the pandemic, a celebration of life will occur at a later date.
Anyone wishing to make a donation on his behalf may do so to either The New Hope Clinic (newhopeclinicfree.org) or Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Hospice (lifecare.org).
