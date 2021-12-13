Robert “Bobby” Jamerson, Sr., 75, of Leland, North Carolina, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.
Bobby was born on April 14, 1946, to John and Juanita Jamerson in Sanford, North Carolina.
After Bobby graduated from high school, he joined the US Army and fought in Vietnam as a part of the First Infantry Division known as the “Big Red One,” as a small arms repairman. The “Big Red One” was one of the first two divisions to defend the Republic of Vietnam in 1965.
Bobby spent many years in the contracting business in Brunswick County. He was a longtime employee of Oak Island Accommodations and made numerous friends with his colleagues and homeowners. Afterwards he ran Jamerson Painting and Remodeling with his family continuing to serve Oak Island until his retirement.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, golf, and fishing. Bobby was a friend to all and was loved by many.
He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years Lillie Jamerson; his children, Robert Jamerson Jr. (Ashley), Thomas Jamerson (Jennifer), Karen Davis Platt (Skip), Crystal Bowen (Greg), Patrick Patterson (Fallon), James McCoy (Natalie), and Heather (Jeremy) Marvin; 12 grandchildren, Danielle Bowen, Landen Bowen, Ayden Sutton, Melissa Jamerson, Andrew Jamerson, Tyler Jamerson, Olivia Jamerson, Acrey McCoy, Raelyn Jamerson, Jaxon Marvin, Easton Marvin, and Gracelynn Marvin; three sisters-in-law, Mae Jamerson, Vivian Stalls and Charlotte Davis; and two longtime special friends, Jerry Davis and Ronnie Davis.
A celebration of his life took place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 11, in the Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel in Southport. The family had visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Jamerson family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.