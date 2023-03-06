Rebecca Charlene Warren Hinnant, 90, left this world to be with her Lord and Savior on March 4 at The Davis Community, Wilmington, North Carolina.
Born November 14, 1932 in Tazwell, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late John Clarence “JC” Warren and Nell Yost Warren.
Mrs. Hinnant grew up in Welch, West Virginia, where her family operated furniture stores, a nearby farm and a private bookkeeping service. She was a lifelong student of English and music and was raised on the piano keyboard at the right arm of her mother, who played for their church.
Mrs. Hinnant received her bachelor’s degree from Queens College (now Queens University of Charlotte). She did post-graduate studies and teaching certifications at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
She taught for a year at a Piedmont high school before accepting a position to teach seventh grade at Whiteville United Methodist Church. She also served as an instructor at Central Middle School and later at Whiteville High School.
Mrs. Hinnant married Paul Worley Hinnant of Whiteville in 1960. She was active in her church, serving as a volunteer, Bible studies circle leader and as a member of the Session. A member of the Camellia Club, she was an avid landscaping and ornamental gardener. Mrs. Hinnant was a tireless volunteer for and founding member of the Columbus County Literacy Council. Her greatest joy was caring for her family, especially her six grandchildren.
Survivors include her former husband Paul Hinnant, of Lake Waccamaw; a son, Lee Warren Hinnant, of Oak Island; a daughter, Rebecca H. Brown (husband Macky), of Wilmington; granddaughter, Chelsea H. Andrews (husband Steven), of Wilmington; grandson, Tyler L. Hinnant, of Wilmington; granddaughter, Kelly M. Hinnant, of Hallsboro; grandson, Christopher Nance of Tucson, Arizona; grandson, Benjamin Nance of Bayview, Idaho; granddaughter, Sydney Brown of Wilmington; and two great-grandchildren.
A brief Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, March 25, at 3 p.m. at Whiteville First Presbyterian Church, 511 N. Thompson St., Whiteville, NC. The family will be available to greet visitors immediately prior to the service from 2-3 p.m. There will be no graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, family friends are asked to make donations to Columbus County Literacy Council, Lower Cape Fear Life Care, or First Presbyterian Church, Whiteville.