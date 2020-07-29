Ms. Gloria Faye Clemmons Carlisle, age 70, of the Boones Neck Community in Supply died Sunday August 26, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Wilmington, after a brief illness.
Ms. Carlisle was born in Brunswick County on May 23, 1949 and was the daughter of the late Janie C. Holden and George Hewett.
She was a long time member of the Oak Grove Baptist Church where she played the piano for many years.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Lane Sasser.
She is survived by a sister, Cathy Robinson of Supply; a brother, Lloyd Wayne Rhodes of Supply; and seven nieces and nephews, David Robinson, Donald Robinson, Anthony Rhodes, Christopher Rhodes, Jabe W. Sasser Jr., Debbie Stanley, and Judy “Karen” Carroll.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, July 28, at 11 a.m. at the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery and officiated by the Reverend Landis Lancaster.
Active pallbearers will be Anthony Rhodes, Christopher Rhodes, Marc Shannon, Johnny Gay and Matthew Robinson.
The family will receive friends at various times at the home of her sister Cathy Robinson, 2490 Boones Neck Road SW, Supply, NC.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte.