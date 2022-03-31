Mattie Cunningham Rabon, 92, of Winnabow died Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Mattie was born in Stuart, Virginia on January 8, 1930 and was the daughter of the late John and Mae Cunningham.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Jesse Clayton Bryan.
Mattie was an LPN for many years and retired from New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Following her retirement, she volunteered at the hospital. She was a member of the first LPN class at Cape Fear Community College. She was also a member of New Hope Presbyterian Church. Mattie loved animals, especially her cat, Pixie.
She is survived by her husband, Tom Rabon, Sr.; daughters, Kathy Slaugenhoup and husband, Bill, of Rocky Point and Debbie Davis and husband, Jeff, of Dover, Delaware; five grandchildren, Kristy Schumaker, Joi Vanderhei, Kimberly Smith, William Slaugenhoup, and Elle Bryan; four great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, April 2, at eleven o’clock in the morning at New Hope Presbyterian Church, located at 800 Cherrytree Road NE, Winnabow. Pastor Lora Rissmiller will be officiating.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel.
