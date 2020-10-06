Sarah Frances Auman Lee, age 87, of Asheboro died Saturday, September 26, 2020, at her home.
Born April 17, 1933, in Montgomery County, Frances was the daughter of Jesse Kelly Auman and Lilly Blanche McNeil Auman.
She was member of Brower’s Chapel United Methodist Church. Frances was a retired textiles employee and later worked with her husband, Kelly, in construction for several years.
Frances loved to travel and enjoyed her time at their beach home at Oak Island.
In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Kelly Ray Lee; daughter, Diane Welsh; sisters, Evelyn Comer, Helen Auman and Mabel Yow; and brother, Bryce Auman.
She is survived by her children, Susie (Hoyt) Cranford of Asheboro, Sharon (Andy) Auman of Kathleen, Georgia, June Kelly (Marsha) Cooper of Charlotte, James (Sarah) Cooper of Asheboro, Timmy Lee of Randleman, and Judy (Terry) Edwards of Matthews; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great grandchildren; brother, Fletcher (Pat) Auman of Seagrove; and special friend, Gayle Greene of Asheboro.
The family wishes to express a special “Thank You” to her caregivers, Sarah Stupin and Mary Causey.
Mrs. Lee’s body will lie in repose Tuesday, September 29, 2020, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Pugh Funeral Home, 437 Sunset Avenue, Asheboro.
A private family service will be held, and burial will be in the Browers Chapel Road Cemetery, Asheboro.
Online condolences to the Lee Family may be made at www.pughfuneralhome.com.
