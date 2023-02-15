LisaAnn Jean Bernier-Munroe

LisaAnn Jean Bernier-Munroe, 60, of Bolivia, North Carolina, died February 5, 2023.

LisaAnn was born in Hartford, Connecticut on February 1, 1963 and was the daughter of Rhoderick and Nancy Bernier.

