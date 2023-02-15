LisaAnn Jean Bernier-Munroe Feb 15, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LisaAnn Jean Bernier-Munroe, 60, of Bolivia, North Carolina, died February 5, 2023.LisaAnn was born in Hartford, Connecticut on February 1, 1963 and was the daughter of Rhoderick and Nancy Bernier.She is also survived by her husband, Gordon Munroe; two sisters, Theresa Shaw and Dorothy Howell; and a brother, Rod Bernier.She was preceded in death by two brothers, Ron Bernier and James Bernier. She was an email specialist with The Hartford Insurance Group.A celebration of life will be held at a later date.You may offer online condolences at www.whitefunerallservicesupply.comWhite Funeral and Cremation Service, Bolivia Chapel. To plant a tree in memory of LisaAnn Bernier-Munroe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Letters to the Editor Pool together Where do we park? Get the ball rolling Featured Businesses Ginger Harper Real Estate Group +1(910)457-6713 Website Remax Website Ken Keegan Coldwell Banker Seacoast Advantage Ward Mini Storage +1(910)457-5477 Website Coastline Insurance +1(910)454-0707 Website Farm Bureau Insurance +1(910)457-9559 Website Southport Realty +1(910)457-7676 Website Find a local business Local Events Join us on social! thestateportpilot Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Sample the e-Pilot State Port Pilot To view a sample e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Oak Island: Hearing Monday on Boardwalk Place hotel plans Southport: Dosher Cutoff Road to close for a week 211 work moving toward new overpass at Midway Local residents witness shoot-down of balloon St. James: Early voting at center deemed too disruptive