Annmarie Louise Goforth of Boiling Spring Lakes, North Carolina passed away peacefully at her home on December 8, 2022 surrounded by family.
Annmarie was born March 7,1961 in Highland Park, Michigan to parents Edward Marion Baldiga and Arlene Rita Baldiga. She grew up in Michigan as the eighth of 10 children in a Polish Catholic family outside of Detroit.
Annmarie attended Madison Heights High School and graduated in 1979. She then continued her studies at Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
She married Giles Alan Andrew Goforth in 1984 and relocated to Southport, North Carolina, where she has lived for the past 38 years and raised six children. Annmarie worked on Bald Head Island and in Southport where she owned a property management and home painting business.
Annmarie was known for her warm and welcoming smile, and her love of children (especially babies) was a defining characteristic of her life. She was a superb cook and was passionate about nature, flowers, and gardening. An animal lover at heart, dogs, cats, ducks, rabbits, chickens, and turtles could always find a home with her.
She was extremely proud of all of her children and grandchildren, and delighted in watching her grandchildren grow up.
She was known by family and friends for her generous spirit, selflessness, and willfulness, and will be forever in our hearts.
Annmarie is survived by her partner Kurt Geering of Boiling Spring Lakes, North Carolina and Warren, Michigan; her six children, Tarrah Huff (Ryan Huff) of Wake Forest, North Carolina, Logan Goforth (Maureen Reilly-Goforth) of Boiling Spring Lakes, North Carolina, Melanie Goforth-Moore (Mike Moore) of Boiling Spring Lakes, North Carolina, Trista Goforth of Boiling Spring Lakes, North Carolina, Aila Rainwater (Will Rainwater) of Boiling Spring Lakes, North Carolina, and Ian Goforth (Joy Goforth) of Boiling Spring Lakes, North Carolina; 11 grandchildren, Katelyn Warren, Nicholas Warren, Logan Goforth, Gillian Goforth, Ariya Moore, Eli Huff, Julian Moore, Allie Huff, Mirabella Moore, Kael Picado Goforth and Abram Rainwater; and two great-grandchildren, Colton and Carter Warren. Annmarie is also survived by siblings Michael Baldiga, Patricia Komajda (Stan Komajda), Mary-Jo Douglas, Joseph Baldiga (Linda Baldiga), Paul Baldiga (Rose Baldiga) Edward Baldiga, Beth Wheat Baldiga, Matthew Baldiga (Renee Baldiga), James Baldiga (Renee Baldiga-Saleski), Joan Kargul-Baldiga, John Baldiga (Jane Baldiga) Mark Goforth (Shawna Goforth), Christina Goforth and Kimberly Goforth; in-laws, Giles and Glenna Goforth of Rochester Hills, Michigan; as well as 91 nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Annmarie is predeceased by her parents Arlene Rita Baldiga (April 4, 1985) and Edward Marion Baldiga (October 5, 2008); husband, Giles Alan Andrew Goforth, (May 9, 1999), brother-in law, Paul Douglas (January 6, 2008) and sister-in-law, Alice Ann Matulaitis-Baldiga (August 17, 2022).
The Funeral Mass will be held at noon on Friday, December 16, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Southport, North Carolina, officiated by Reverend Thanh Nguyen. Annmarie will be buried in Northwood Cemetery in Southport, North Carolina.