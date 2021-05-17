Gary H. Westhausen was born March 14, 1932 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada to Gustav H. and Florence M. Bishop Westhausen. He passed away on May 15, 2021.
His family moved from Canada to St. Paul, Minnesota when Gary was six months old.
He attended public schools in St. Paul, graduating from Wilson High School in 1950. He continued his education at the University of Minnesota, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History in 1956. He earned a MA in History from Notre Dame University in 1971 and a M.Ed. from the University of Cincinnati.
He joined the Air Force in 1956, retiring with the rank of Lt. Colonel in 1976. While in the Air Force, Gary served as Professor of Aerospace Studies at the University of Cincinnati. After retirement from the Air Force, he taught history courses including American History, Western Civilization, Russian History and Political Science at Clermont College of the University of Cincinnati. He retired in 1993 and moved to North Carolina.
Gary’s love was music. He played the trumpet in high school and college. He continued playing in several churches and served as a Praise Team leader throughout North Carolina.
Gary leaves Kathleen, his wife of 43 years; son, David Westhausen (Sue), daughter, Deborah Tenant; son, Denis Westhausen (Cheryl); stepson, Donald Cornett (Monica); stepson, Paul Cornett (Susan); grandchildren, Ryan Westhausen, Benjamin Tenant, Amber Lynn Pequito (Filipe), Emily Westhausen; and a cousin, Patrick Dempsey (Karen).
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Gary’s name may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice/Mercy Care, Trinity United Methodist Church, or a charity of your choice.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, May 21, at Trinity United Methodist Church. The family will have visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.
