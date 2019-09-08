Basil Coleman “The Baz” Miller, 70, of Southport passed away on September 7, 2019.
Mr. Miller was born July 9, 1949 in Caldwell County, North Carolina to the late Earl and Cora Lee Miller.
He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Hudson, North Carolina. Basil retired from the US Postal Service after 30 years in 2000. He loved fishing with his friends and family, and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Nolan Miller and Bobby Miller; and two sisters, Willa Jean Carpenter and Frances Carpenter.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Karen Simmons Miller; two sons, Basil Todd Miller and wife Debra Whaley Miller, and Johnathan Miller; four grandchildren, Shelby Miller, Addison Miller, Hadley Miller, and Presley Miller; a brother, Thomas Miller and wife Reba; two sisters, Margaret Evans and Mary Spicer; a brother-in-law, John Carpenter; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
The family will have a time of visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11, at Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service in Southport.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date in Caldwell County.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his niece, Dawn Spicer Ford, as she battles cancer. Checks may be made in Dawn’s name and sent to 3118 Opal Place, Lenoir, NC 28645.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.