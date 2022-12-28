Philip James “Phil” Reilly, age 87, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022.
Mr. Reilly was born February 10, 1935 in Newark, New Jersey, son of the late Philip Joseph Reilly and Claire Conway Reilly.
He was a veteran of the US Army, having served in Korea.
Phil loved golf and was a former member of The Spring Lake Golf Club in New Jersey and The Clubs at St. James.
He loved his family and his religion. Phil was always a gentleman and had a great Irish sense of humor.
Survivors include his wife Patricia MacDonald Reilly; five children, Edward Reilly and wife Wendy, Anne Reilly, Bis Reilly Jackson and husband JJ, Jamie Reilly and wife Ashley, and Christopher Reilly and fiancee Ashley Headley; nine grandchildren, Jake, Zack, Rebecca, Cooper, Reilly, Owen, Brennan, Finn, and Analee; a brother, Peter Reilly and wife Maggie; numerous nieces and nephews; and the entire MacDonald Clan.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jeanne Reilly.
The funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Southport.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Providence College, 1 Cunningham Square, Providence, Rhode Island 02918 or to the New Hope Clinic, 201 West Boiling Springs Road, Southport, NC 28461.