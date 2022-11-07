Margaret (Maggie) Ellen Hafey, 66, of Southport, North Carolina died November 3, 2022 after a period of declining health.
Maggie graduated from Tahanto Regional High School in Boylston, Massachusetts.
She worked as a Legal Assistant for a period after graduating from Katherine Gibbs School. Her marriage to Robert (Michael) Tappin ended in divorce. Maggie changed career paths, earning a degree in Business Administration from Boston College and pursuing opportunities in the burgeoning Information Technology (IT) industry. She worked for several IT industry companies in San Diego and Orange County, California, Westboro, Massachusetts, and ultimately Northern Virginia. She retired in 2000 as the Federal Systems Sales Controller for one of the leading IT companies.
Maggie next pursued her passion for golf and travel. She was a leader on the women’s golf circuit at various venues. She visited New Zealand, Australia, Ireland, and made numerous trips to various Caribbean islands. She opened and operated a home decor boutique store in Leesburg, Virginia for several years. She eventually relocated to St. James Plantation in Southport, North Carolina. This provided continued opportunities for golf and a location for her extended family to vacation together for years, including this one.
Maggie was a loving and welcoming person who made friends wherever she resided. Her greatest joy came from time spent with family. She was passionate about her dogs, sequentially, Cobber, Chardie, and Tessa.
She is survived by her siblings, Catherine M. Hafey of Ashfield, Massachusetts, CDR John R. Hafey (USN, Ret.) and his wife Gail (Criswell), of Lorton, Virginia, and William J. Hafey of Spencer, Massachusetts; a niece, Jenna K. Hafey and her daughter Layla Grace Hafey of Reston, Virginia; and a nephew, John Thomas Hafey and his wife Lindsay (Smith) of Reston, Virginia.
She was predeceased by her parents, Richard J. and Mary M. Hafey.
There is no memorial service. Burial will be private.
The family suggests that donations be made in her name to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 955 Mercy Lane SE, Bolivia, NC, 28422.