Charles (Chuck) Young was a graduate of the University of Virginia where he competed in wrestling, track and cross country, serving as captain his senior year.
After graduating, he entered Officer Candidate School and was commissioned an ensign in the Navy. It was at this time that he married Judith Ann Leitwein who he had known since middle school in Richmond Virginia. They began their life together as a military family having their first child, Rick, in California and Debbie just a year later in Arizona. Their last child, Mike, was born in Richmond after Chuck finished his military obligation.
In Richmond, Chuck joined the family business, Glenwood Nurseries and Garden Center, and soon became president of the company. While in this industry he also served as president of the Richmond Nurserymen Association, Virginia Nursery Association and the Mid-Atlantic Nursery Trade Show.
During this time, he remained in the Naval Reserves and was Commanding Officer of Naval Reserve Security Group Division 5-5 on three separate occasions, Commanding Officer of the Naval Reserve Security Group HQ Washington DC 306 and Chief Staff Officer, Naval Reserve Group Command, Richmond. Chuck retired with the rank of Captain.
In retirement Chuck and Judy enjoyed many activities including golf, sailing the Chesapeake Bay in his sloop and visiting all 50 states, mostly in his motor home.
Chuck is preceded in death by his wife Judy and older brother, Larry.
He is survived by three children, Rick and wife Teresa Young of Southport, North Carolina, Debbie and husband Alan Brown of Wilmington, North Carolina, and Mike Young and his wife Anita VanHall of Los Gatos, California. Chuck has nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 22, at Oak Island Evangelical Presbyterian Church on Southeast 15th Street in Oak Island, North Carolina. A reception will follow at The Preserve, 7100 Marsh Grove Lane, Southport.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Young family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
