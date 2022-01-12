Hiram Jay Willetts of Boiling Springs Lakes, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022.
Jay was born on May 31,1960 in Winnabow, North Carolina to the late Julious Roy and Pauline Willetts.
Jay was first and foremost a doting father to Dustin and Ariel.
Jay was a devoted friend, neighbor, and philanthropist. He was an incredibly hard worker and never missed an opportunity to help someone in need.
He was an avid outdoorsman and master craftsman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three siblings, Darrell Ray Willetts, Abbie Willetts Bass, and Dale “Red” Willetts.
Jay is survived by his two children, Dustin Willetts and Ariel Rivenbark, and his lifelong partner, Terry Boone.
He is also survived by his siblings, Linda Fowler (Billy), James Robert Willetts, Paullette McLelland (Barden), Blinda Willetts, Glinda Keppert, Donna Byrd, Gwen Jones (Gary), and Teresa Davis (Jimmy).
Jay was a beloved uncle to 25 nieces and nephews and 41 great-nieces and great-nephews.
