James Andrew “Capt. James” Clifton, age 85, of Oak Island, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.
James was born March 2, 1936 in Bluefield, West Virginia, son of the late Tony and Lettie Clifton.
James earned a pilot’s license at the age of 15, becoming one of the youngest pilots in Virginia.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and had been a member of Primitive Baptist Church in Roanoke, Virginia. James was the volunteer fire chief for the Sandy Ridge Fire Department.
In 1992, he retired from DuPont and moved to Oak Island where he ran fishing charters.
His greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Survivors include his four children, Teddy Clifton and wife Bonnie Jean, Bonnie Mickey and husband Carl, Mandy Carter and husband Kenneth, and Terri Clifton; four grandchildren, Ashley Clifton, Grace Clifton, Austin Hall, and Morgan Hall; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Paul Clifton; and a special cousin, Judy White.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mildred Clifton; a grandson, Jamie Clifton; three sisters, Edith Nichols, Gladys Colby, and Geneva Rector; and a brother, Norman Clifton.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, in the Oak Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery, 4128 NC Hwy 704 East, Lawsonville, NC 27022.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wreaths Across America at https://donate.wreathsacrossamerica.org/.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Clifton family.
