Thomas John “TJ” O’Donnell, age 49, passed away March 20, 2020.
He was born March 27, 197 and grew up in Ridgefield, Connecticut.
TJ is survived by his parents Carol and Tod O’Donnell; his brother Tyler O’Donnell and sister-in-law, Isla; and his niece and nephew, Mackenzie and Liam O’Donnell.
