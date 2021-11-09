John Edward Jacobsen, age 80, of Southport, North Carolina passed away in his home with his family by his side on Friday, November 5, 2021.
Mr. Jacobsen was born February 22, 1941 in Brooklyn, New York.
He was the son of the late Tonnes Berge Jacobsen and Solveigh Paulsen Jacobsen.
John and his late wife, Jean Hansen Jacobsen, moved to St. James in 1997, having previously lived in New Jersey and Brooklyn. John worked for the Port Authority of NY/NJ for 32 years, retiring in 1995.
John served as Treasurer of the St. James Plantation POA, and was a serving member of Communities in Schools (CIS). Upon relocating to St. James, he became an avid golfer and was a longstanding parishioner of Trinity United Methodist Church in downtown Southport, having served on its Finance Committee.
He will always be remembered as a wonderful husband, loving father, and caring grandfather.
In addition to his wife of 58 years, John is preceded in death by his son, Paul Edward Jacobsen.
He is survived by a daughter, Alice Jacobsen; a son, Peter Jacobsen; a daughter-in-law, Christina Jacobsen; two grandsons, Erik Jacobsen and Luke Jacobsen; and a sister, Sonja Jacobsen Swanson.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 12, at Trinity United Methodist Church with Pastor Gary Albertson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 209 East Nash Street, Southport, NC.
