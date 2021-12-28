Eileen Howard Jones, age 85, passed away on August 5, 2021 after six days in isolation. She was followed shortly by her son, Edward Browning Jones, III, age 61, and lastly by Jackie Jones, age 46. They all died from Covid.
Eileen was preceded in death by her mother Stella Jackson Howard; her father, Glennie Austin Howard, Sr.; her son, Charles Browning Jones; her brother, Austin Howard, Jr.; her sister, Annette Howard Pearson; and her brothers-in-law, Jerry Alewine and Edward Pearson.
Eileen is survived by her two granddaughters, Sabrina Jones Peck and Sheri Jones; and her great-grandchildren whom she, Edward, Jackie were raising, Devon, Jasmine, Ty, Mykala, and Tatiana; and also a step-granddaughter.
Eileen is also survived by her sisters, Cynthia Howard Alewine, Lynda Leaming, Laura Ann Howard; her brother; Eddie Howard and his wife, Patricia Brown Howard; and cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Eileen was born in Awendaw, South Carolina, on September 17, 1935. When she was 10 years old, the Howard family moved to Southport, North Carolina. Her dad was in the United States Coast Guard.
She graduated from Southport High School and attended Louisburg College, but didn’t finish out the first year as she was homesick. She finished her education at Miller Motte in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Eileen worked for the Leggett family, as had her brother, Austin, and later her sister, Annette. She also did office work for Dr. Lamdis G. Brown.
In 1958 her parents and the four youngest siblings moved to Cape May, New Jersey, when her dad was transferred to the U.S. Coast Guard Training Base. Her father completed the final four years of his 32-year career with the U.S.C.G. and received his Chief ranking.
On a visit to see the family in New Jersey, Eileen met her future husband, Edward Browning Jones II. They married (eloped) and lived in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. They had their first son, Edward Browning Jones III. Eventually they moved to Cape May, New Jersey where where most of Ed’s family lived and worked. Their younger son, Charles Browning Jones, was born in Cape May County.
Their final move, as far as states were concerned, was to Jacksonville Beach, Florida.
Eileen was a good sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. There were good times, sad times, bad times, but she survived them all.
Eileen had a wonderful laugh, especially if something surprised or tickled her.
We miss her.