Mary Susan Chichester Bunch, “Cusie”, as she was known since childhood, died tranquilly on May 13, 2020 at her home in Saint James, North Carolina after having suffered a stroke.
Born January 14, 1940, she and her husband of 59 years, Andy Bunch, moved to Saint James from Chapel Hill, North Carolina in 2013. While there she built a successful career over 28 years as a real estate broker.
Prior to settling in Chapel Hill, Cusie was the loyal, steadfast Navy wife supporting Andy’s professional career which spanned the Cold War with the Soviet Union. She raised their two children, Hal and Beth, largely single-handedly, over the course of many lengthy submarine deployments. Her leadership as a seasoned officer’s wife provided comfort to the younger families for a multitude of ordeals during those years of forced separation.
As her husband’s career advanced, Cusie’s generous volunteering followed suit. From Cub Scout Den Mother in Washington to Girl Scout Troop Leader, grammar school playground coordinator and librarian in California, she became the initial Family Ombudsman of the U.S. Navy Submarine Base, New London, Connecticut in 1979, then Secretary of the University of North Carolina Women’s Club and President of the Chapel Hill chapter of Altrusa International.
Cusie will be remembered as the devoted wife and mother she always was, a constant source of good cheer and sage counsel.
She will be laid to rest in the family cemetery near Macon, Georgia where she was raised by her parents Helon and Jeannette Chichester before attending the University of Georgia and being named “Sweetheart” of Andy’s fraternity in 1960.
Considering the coronavirus precautions, there will be no memorial gathering other than that of the family, including six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, at the interment.
The family suggests donations in her name be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare or the Soutghport Rotary Club.
