Wendy Rainwater Miller, 50 of Angier, NC passed away on January 23, 2021.
Wendy was born January 11, 1971 in Rockingham, NC to Jane Boyette Rainwater and the late Zack Weldon Rainwater.
She worked for Fisher and Paykel Health Care as a respiratory care sales representative. Wendy loved her job, her co-workers, and her many friends.
She enjoyed spending time with her daughter and going to the beach. She was active in her church, C3 Church, in Clayton. Wendy will be missed by many.
Wendy is survived by her daughter, Tory Blaine Rainwater; her mother, Jane Rainwater; a brother, Brandon Rainwater and wife Emily; a niece, Summer Rainwater; a nephew, Brody Rainwater; as well as many friends, co-workers, and family members.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date in Rockingham, North Carolina when deemed safe to do so.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.