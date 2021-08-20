Cameron Christian Tippett, 31, of Winnabow died on the 1st of August, 2021.
Cameron Christian Tippett was born on April 2, 1990 in Brunswick Hospital in Supply, North Carolina.
He grew up in Winnabow, North Carolina.
He was a heavy equipment operator and his hobbies included computer gaming, golf, baseball, fishing and duck hunting.
He is survived by his father Tim Tippett and mother Kelly King Tippett; his sister, Hailey Tippett; and his grandparents, Jerry and LaMarr King, Gladys Smith, and Jim and Sharon Tippett.
Funeral services will be held Saturday August 7, at two o’clock in the afternoon at New Britton Baptist Church, 5494 Kingtown Road in Ash with Reverend Clayton Rivenbark officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Greer Jones, Tad Johnson, Joe Johnson, Cody Becker-Spencer, Brad Becker Spencer and Mike Buttitta. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
