Roger F. Nejes, 81, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on June 12, 2023.
Born on May 16, 1942 to Frank and Marie (Ferguson) Nejes, he was raised in New York City.
A former resident of Old Lyme, Connecticut, Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, and McMurray, Pennsylvania, he moved to the St. James community of Southport in 2003.
Roger graduated from St. Francis Prep (New York) and the State University of New York, Maritime College, (Bronx, New York) with a Marine Engineering degree. He began his career at the Electric Boat Division of General Dynamics in Groton, Connecticut as a nuclear submarine design engineer.
In 1966, he married Barbara Lukacik, and moved to Groton, Connecticut.
He received an MBA degree from the University of Connecticut in 1971. He retired from his position as Sr. Vice President, Finance and Administration and Chief Financial Officer for L.B. Foster Co. in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Always giving of his time, Roger held numerous positions in professional, civic, and community organizations. In St. James he served as a member of the St. James Fire Department Board and as Chairman of the SJFD Five Year Plan Committee. He was a member and Chairman of the St. James POA Finance Committee for eight years. He was also one of the founders of the St. James Military Appreciation Fund where he served as Treasurer. In Southport he enjoyed visits from his children and grandchildren and rooting for the UConn Huskies.
In Pittsburgh, he served on the Business School Advisory Boards of Duquesne University and Indiana University of Pennsylvania, as well as the Valley Brook Country Club Board of Directors. In Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, he was active on various sports and recreation committees and loved coaching junior football for nine years.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 45 years, Barbara.
He is survived by his children, Peter Nejes of Chatham, New Jersey and his wife, Laura, and Michael Nejes of Irwin, Pennsylvania and his wife, Stephanie; treasured grandchildren, Andrew, Lauren, Addison, Michael, and Benjamin; and three sisters, Marie Dunker (Brian) of Hicksville, New York, Jeanne Schulz (Bill) of Kissimmee, Florida, and Joan McLaughlin (Jay) of John’s Island, Florida.
A funeral mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Southport on Monday, June 19, at 11 a.m. Friends and family are welcome to gather at The Reserve Club at St. James following interment.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roger’s memory to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
The family is grateful to Roger’s longtime caregiver, Shirley Forbes, for the excellent care and compassion that she provided over the past five years.