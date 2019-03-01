SHIRLEY RAY STEGALL ROBERTS
Shirley Ray Stegall Roberts was born in Durham, NC on Friday, January 13, 1928 to Cyrus and Lottie Stegall.
She graduated from Durham High and received a nursing degree at BCC, FL. She passed away on August 9, 2018, at Universal Healthcare Brunswich, surrounded by family and friends.
Shirley married Roland Leon Roberts, on April 2,1949 in Durham and they raised three children. Growing up, the children were so grateful their mother was a nurse because they tested her knowledge daily.
Roland and Shirley resided in Southport for the past 14 years.
Shirley was always happy, singing, blowing kisses and making people smile; Friday the 13th was her lucky day. She will be dearly missed, but the love she gave will live on in our hearts. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Roland and son, Richard Barry. She is survived by her daughter, Marty and husband Lee, of Winter Park, CO. and son, Roland Jr. and wife Sarah, of Chattanooga, TN.
Roland and Shirley will be reunited on their 70th wedding anniversary, April 2, 2019,
at the Arlington National Cemetery, at 11am.
Donations in her name can be made to Universal Healthcare Brunswick or Lower Cape Fear Hospice, Wilmington.