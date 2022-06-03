Wesley Adamson Armstrong, Jr., 95, of Southport, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
Wes was born in Buffalo, New York, on February 12, 1927 to Wesley Adamson Armstrong, Sr. and Ellen Hunt Armstrong. He was the second of two brothers.
Wes grew up in Bristol, Rhode Island, and was educated at Tabor Academy and Nichols College. Wes served in the US Army Occupation Forces at the end of World War II.
Wes and his brother Dean followed in their father’s love of sports, playing football and lacrosse, sailing, swimming, and skiing.
Wes met his future wife, Barbara Sutcliffe, while both served in the wedding party of Wes’ best friend. Wes and Barbara were married in 1951. They raised five children; Nancy, Ellen, Wesley III, Annie, and Douglas. The family lived in Ramsey, New Jersey, and then Fairfield, Connecticut. Wes encouraged his children’s love of sports.
Throughout his work career, Wes worked for major national corporations, beginning with Travelers Insurance Co. and then Sylvania Electric. His professional growth led to his long-term appointment as Director of Risk Management with General Dynamics, which built F-16 and F-111 fighter aircraft, LNG tankers, Abrams Tanks, and satellite launch vehicles. Wes’ responsibilities as Director of Risk Management included visiting with Lloyd’s of London to negotiate marine and aircraft insurance, and meetings with NATO aircraft industries to review their safety management procedures, as well as directing his corporate staff in all aspects of insurance at General Dynamics. Wes ended his career as Director of Risk Management for Fairchild Industries.
Wes’ wife Barbara passed away in 1991 after a long illness. With the encouragement of longtime dear friends, Jim and Marie Stone, Wes moved to rural Virginia to be near them. He came to enjoy the Chesapeake Bay, making friends with the community who all attended the local Wicomico Episcopal Church. At church, Wes met Loraine who had lost her husband to illness some years previously. At first church friends, the relationship deepened and Wes and Loraine were married in November 2000 at Wicomico Episcopal Church.
Wes and Loraine subsequently moved to Southport, North Carolina in 2004 and loved every aspect, enjoying the climate, making new friends, and appreciating the truly Southern hospitality. They were also active in their new church, St. Philip’s Episcopal. Wes’ five grown children living throughout the United States visited during the summer, as did friends from Virginia and elsewhere.
Wes and Loraine had a joyful and loving marriage, and always thanked the Lord for bringing them together.
Wes is survived by his loving wife, Loraine; his loving children, Nancy, Ellen, Wesley III, Annie, and Douglas; three grandchildren, Alexandra, Samantha, and Wesley; Sue Armstrong, widow of Wes’ brother Dean Armstrong; and many long-term friends.
A memorial service will be held at a date yet to be determined at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Southport.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Wesley Armstrong may be made to: Shriners Hospital for Children, P.O. Box 1510, Ranson, WV, 25438; or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Armstrong family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.