John Morris (Jack) Wallace, MD, 89, formerly of St. James, North Carolina passed away November 24, 2020 at Hospice of the Golden Isles, Brunswick, Georgia.
He was born in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of the late John Allen Morris and the late Louise Morris Wallace.
Before attending college, he served in the US Air Force.
He graduated from Princeton University, then earned his Doctorate of Pathology from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. His medical career spanned over 35 years, and he spent the majority of those years as Pathologist at Stanly Regional Medical Center in Albermarle, North Carolina.
Jack was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was an avid sports fisherman for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Burns Wallace of the home at Saint Simons Island, Georgia; two sons, Jack Wallace (Linda) of Albemarle, and Bill Wallace (Suzanne) of Wilmington; daughter, Weesie Lowder (Rahn) of Albemarle; five grandchildren, Rahn Lowder, Jr., Laura Wallace, Emily Wallace, Leah Lowder and Margaret Wallace; one great-grandchild, Tyanna Waller; and sister, Anne Buston, of Charleston, South Carolina.
A family service will be held at a later date to celebrate his life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.
Online condolences can be sent to Edo Miller and Sons, Brunswick, Georgia.