Joseph Michael Siudara

Joe was born May 24, 1947 and passed away on March 8, 2022.
He was the second of six children born to Joseph Siudara and Josephine Toton Siudara.
He grew up in the small town of Washington, Michigan, and graduated from Western Michigan University with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. During his lifetime, Joe managed a concrete plant, owned a residential construction business, and was a sales representative for architectural products. His career and adventures took him from Washington, Michigan to West Palm Beach, Florida. In Florida, he had a boat named Sales Call and loved to take his nieces and nephews out on the water.
In 1997, he reconnected with his college sweetheart, Ellie DeYoung, and moved to Rockville, Maryland where they were married in 2001. Together they moved to Southport, North Carolina in 2009. He used to say, “Ellie chose Southport, and I chose Ellie.” Joe never met a party he didn’t like and designed their house to hold many fun gatherings that included his love for grilling.
He cared deeply for his aunt and uncle, his siblings, and was so proud of his nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. He gathered friends - old and new - and loved to talk about politics, whether his friends wanted to hear his views or not.
He was preceded in death by his parents (Joe and Josephine); brother, Doug; brothers-in-law, Mike Chaplow and Dave Shawn; and his nephew, Kyle Chaplow.
Left behind to mourn his passing are his wife Ellie; his Uncle Eddie and Aunt Betty Toton; his sisters, Helene Chaplow, Donna Shawn and JoAnn Siudara; his brother, John (Cindy) Siudara; his nieces, Erica (Kyle) Foerch, Lauren (Rob) Johnson, Crystell Sullivan, and Meagan Siudara; his nephews, Evan (Erin) Sonnenberg and Shane (Charlie) Siudara; as well as grandnephews Quinn, Connor and Owen, and grandnieces Cara, Paige, and Leah. When he married Ellie, he gained a brother, Hardy DeYoung, and sister, Marti DeYoung - and more nieces and grands which made him all the happier: Lisa (Gregg) Kornfeld, Elizabeth Rich, Hannah (Connor) Lawrence, and Ian Kornfeld.
His wife Ellie will miss him every day but thanks God for the time they had together. Joe had a strong faith that helped him through his difficult illness and his passing from this world to his eternal resting place.
Funeral and interment will take place at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Southport on Saturday, April 9. Further details will be provided at a later date.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Siudara family.
Peacock Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport Chapel