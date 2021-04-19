Dominic “Dom” Fetterer, 93, of Southport passed away on April 14, 2021.
Mr. Fetterer was born December 11, 1927 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin to the late Benedict and Eleanore Fetterer.
Dom was a veteran of the US Navy, having served in Japan and China during WWII and in Hawaii during the Korean Conflict as an aerial photographer and staff photographer for the commander of the Pacific Fleet.
He retired from the US Department of Agriculture after 36 years. After his retirement, he worked as a real estate appraiser in Northern Virginia.
In December of 1989 he and his wife Arlyne moved to Southport. He was an avid woodworker and crafted and provided his works to the local community.
Dom served on the founding board of Habitat for Humanity in Brunswick County and volunteered with the Southport-Oak Island Interchurch Food Pantry.
Throughout his life, he lived in many areas, and was always active in many civic organizations, his local parish, and the Knights of Columbus. At Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Southport, he served on the finance council and was head usher. Dom served as financial officer for the National Association of Retired Federal Employees at the state and local level for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Arlyne Fetterer; six children, Kathryn Matthews and husband Dave, Thomas Fetterer and wife Florence, James Fetterer and wife Linda, Ann O’Hagan and husband Michael, Lynn Ruiz and husband Steve, and George Fetterer and wife Azita; eight grandchildren, David, Kelly, Joseph, Stuart, Christopher, Lydia, Isabelle, and Eleanor; three great-grandchildren, Avery, Eli, and Aspen; and two sisters, Dorothy Hankel and Mary Smith.
He was preceded in death by seven brothers and two sisters.
Memorial contributions in Dom’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
The family would like to give special thanks to the doctor and nurses of the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick and all of his home care workers, including Karen Shepard, Tammy Locke, and Carol Florkiewiz for their excellent care.
The Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on April 19, at 11 a.m.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.