Emily Margaret Loether– Hutchins, 44, of Bolivia, North Carolina and formerly of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, passed away on January 10, 2023, following complications from treatment for a recent cancer diagnosis.
Born August 25, 1978, she was the beloved daughter of David J. and Andrea M. Loether of Oak Island, North Carolina.
She was the amazing, loving mother of Payton Althea Hutchins, 19, and Crosby Emerson Hutchins, 11; sister to Jeremy A. Loether and wife Erin of Fox Island, Washington; and adored granddaughter of Vida A. Potter. Emily was also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by two loving sisters, Lindsay N. Loether and Celine B. Loether; and three grandparents, Andrew N. Potter and Charles and Virginia Loether.
Emily enjoyed everything about life. A graduate of Clarion University with a BS in psychology, she worked at the Children’s Institute of Pittsburgh. She then attended Allegheny Community College and became a Registered Nurse. She completed a BSN and her masters in nursing from Grand Canyon University. She was devoted to her career, as well as enjoyed nursing education.
Emily loved her sweet pets– Henry, Glennie, Beetles, Linda-Carl, and any stray that came her way. She was a bright shining star in our world - ambitious, kind, loving, and always stood out in a crowd with her unique perspective of world events and in life.
Most of all, we loved her heart– always full of genuine compassion, empathy, and friendship for all.
Emily’s true gift of spirit has graced this world and will be greatly missed by every person she impacted.
A Service of Remembrance for all friends and family will be held at a later date.
