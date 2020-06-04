Madison Dawn “Maddy” McCune, 28, of Southport passed away on June 1, 2020.
Maddy was born February 12, 1992 in Morgantown, West Virginia.
She graduated from South Brunswick High School in 2010.
Maddy had been a swimmer her whole life, starting when she was five. She swam on the Marlin’s Swim Team and later for South Brunswicl High School. Maddy was very academic in school, having taken many honors classes. She had a strong love for animals and had volunteered with Paws Place Animal Rescue. Maddy also worked with children with intellectual and physical disabilities through the Wallbrown Home.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother Carol Wallbrown; and her great-grandmother Irene McCune.
Survivors include her mother, Donna Kirkendall of Southport; father, Buzz McCune of Bobtown, Pennslyvania; a sister, Gabby McCune of Bolivia; her grandparents, Lester and Debra McCune, and Mark Wallbrown; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and other extended family members.
A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, June 6, at 6 p.m. at the Southport water front.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a substance abuse treatment charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.