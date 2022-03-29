Nancy May Spencer, age 84, of Bolivia, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
Mrs. Spencer was born March 6, 1938 in Lesley County, Kentucky, daughter of the late Irvin and Mallie Eversole.
She loved spending time with her family, flowers, and working in her garden. Mrs. Spencer was a member of Brunswick United Church of Christ.
Survivors include her husband, James “Spud” Spencer; six children, Randy Bowling and wife Lynn, Daniel Bowling, Kennith Bowling and wife Brenda, Angie Crisco and husband, Kenneth, James Spencer and wife, Kathy, and Kim Spencer; 16 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Bowling; and seven brothers and sisters.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 1, in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel. The family will have visitation at the funeral home from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Spencer family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.