Harold J. “Dutch” O’Connell Jr.

(1932-2021)
Harold “Dutch” O’Connell, 89, passed peacefully on Monday, December 27, 2021.
He is survived by five children, Tim (Chris), Mike (Carol), Matt (Patty), Eileen (Ralph Yates), and Peggy (Chris Campbell); 12 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and his brother, Dan (Nancy).
He was proceeded in death by his wife of nearly 65 years, Pat, and his daughter, Colleen.
Dutch was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri and was the son of the late Elsie (Doerner) and Harold O’Connell, Sr.
Dutch graduated from Quincy College and Southern Illinois University.
He worked for the US Government for nearly 40 years, predominately at the FAA.
He was a former resident of Springfield, Virginia, Caswell Beach and Wilmington, North Carolina, and Lorton, Virginia.
Pat and Dutch enjoyed a long and happy retirement alongside the ocean. Dutch valued time spent with family and friends above all.
A gathering will be held at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Drive, Alexandria, Virginia 22315 on Wednesday, April 20, from 4 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Road, Triangle, Virginia 22172 on Thursday, April 21, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Capital Caring Hospice.