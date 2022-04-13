Aleyah McKenzie-Muhammad, also known as Barbara Anne McKenzie Gore, age 83, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022.
She was born January 9, 1939 the daughter of the late William Robert McKenzie and Rhoda Watkins McKenzie.
She graduated from Brunswick County Training School in 1956 as Valedictorian, and North Carolina Central University in 1960 with a B.S. in music and education. She served as Tax Collector for the City of Southport and retired in 1995 after 24½ years of service.
Aleyah was preceded in death by a son, Adam K. Muhammad.
She leaves to cherish her memory her sisters, Yvonne Adams (Nelson), Gloria Jones (Norman), both of of Southport, and Carolyn Woodhouse of Accokeek, Maryland; five stepchildren; and nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and grandchildren, special godchildren, and numerous cousins and friends.
A visitation for Aleyah will be held Thursday, April 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service.
The funeral service will be Friday, April 15, at 11 a.m. in the Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will take place at Northwood Cemetery following the service.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the McKenzie-Muhammad family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.