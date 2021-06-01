Elizabeth “Betsy” Medlin Duncan, 84, of Southport passed away into the loving arms of her savior Jesus Christ on May 28, 2021.
Mrs. Duncan was born March 24, 1937 in Charlotte, North Carolina, daughter of the late JD Medlin and Elizabeth ‘Lib’ Caldwell Medlin.
Betsy grew up in Maxton, North Carolina, graduating from Maxton High School in 1955. While in high school she played basketball. She graduated nursing school at Charlotte Memorial Hospital.
Betsy was a registered nurse for 30 years at Charlotte Presbyterian Hospital in the newborn nursery. She was a member of Matthews Baptist Church in Matthews, North Carolina for 29 years where she enjoyed playing in the hand bell choir.
After her retirement, she and her husband Bill moved to Southport where she volunteered at Dosher Memorial Hospital two days a week for 15 years. Betsy was active in her Bible study with the CW3 group and served as the official hospitality director of the group, always ensuring that food and flowers were in place for the meeting. She also enjoyed playing the piano. Betsy will be remembered for her sweet spirit and giving nature to others.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Bill Duncan; a son, Brad Duncan and wife Jan; two daughters, Patti Russell and husband Brian and Libby Bond and husband George; five grandchildren, Matthew Russell, Ralph Russell, Blake Bond, JD Bond, and Madison Duncan; and a great-granddaughter, Ashlyn Russell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jack Medlin who is survived by his wife, Elaine Medlin.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 2, at 2 p.m. at Forest Lawn East Cemetery in Matthews, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betsy’s memory may be made to either the Susan G. Komen Foundation at www.komen.org or to the Dosher Memorial Hospital Volunteer Scholarship program, 924 North Howe Street, Southport, NC 28461.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.