Sandra Floyd Hill, 72, of Leland passed away on August 30, 2019.
She was born June 10, 1947 to the late Roy Nolan Floyd and Hazel Thompson Floyd.
Sandy was preceded in death by an infant sister Donna Jean.
Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Frank “Larry” Hill, Jr.; three brothers, Buddy Floyd and wife Jody, Fred Floyd and wife Jane, and Don Floyd; and a sister, Donna Economos and husband Tommy; nephews Jason Economos, Jeremy Economos, Brandon Floyd, and Jared Floyd; nieces Jennifer MacNair, Missy Weir and Ava Floyd; stepson French Hill; two step-daughters, Jennifer Cannon and Michelle Hill; two step-granddaughters, Sidney Cannon Risher and Hazel Hill; and two step-grandsons, Deklan Hill and Roen Hill.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Southport.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC 28422.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.