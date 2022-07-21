Clarence Earl Willie Sr. Jul 21, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clarence Earl Willie Sr., a native of Wilmington and longtime resident of Brunswick County, died at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, North Carolina on June 14, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Clarence Willie, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Willie Sr. Clarence Earl Wilmington Greensboro Brunswick County Moses Cone Hospital North Carolina Letters to the Editor Apples to apples? Not working for us Out of character Featured Businesses Inn at Bald Head Island 2 Keelson Row, Bald Head Island, NC 28461 +1(888)367-7091 Southport Realty Rentals 727 N Howe St, Southport, NC 28461 +1(910)457-6401 Website Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage +1(910)799-3435 Remax Website Margaret Rudd & Associates, Inc., Realtors 210 Country Club Drive, Oak Island, NC 28461 +1(910)278-5213 Website Southport Realty +1(910)457-7676 Website Margaret Rudd Rentals 210 Country Club Drive, Oak Island, NC 28465 +1(910)278-5213 Find a local business Local Events Join us on social! thestateportpilot Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Sample the e-Pilot State Port Pilot To view a sample e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Improper golf cart use on rise in Southport Book 'em: Officer's two sons to play in separate World Series Studies detail impact on Southport from Indigo Phase II Shark fishing tournament reels in big concerns Planning board tables Howe Street building plans