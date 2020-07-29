John Mulry, 71, passed away at his home peacefully on July 25, 2020 surrounded by his family.
John was born in the Bronx in the Irish Catholic community. He started working when he was 12 years old and held countless odd jobs as a young man, including working at JFK airport and driving a yellow cab.
In 1971, John travelled to San Francisco and helped establish the Martin de Porres House of Hospitality, which provides services for substance addiction and the homeless.
John and Jessie met in the summer of 1973 when John was bartending at the Baron’s Cove Inn in Sag Harbor.
John applied himself tirelessly in school from a very young age by doing his homework in the bathroom of his family’s small apartment.
Through hard work, John availed himself of the opportunities provided by the Jesuit education of Fordham Preparatory High School, Fordham University, and Fordham Law School. John practiced law at Cahill Gordon & Reindel, was Associate General Counsel at Citigroup, and helped set up the investment banking subsidiaries at Citigroup and Bank of America. John ended his career as a senior member of the New Zealand Securities and Exchange Commission.
John was well known in the community of Ridgewood, New Jersey, having coached numerous sports teams, as well as the community of St. James in Southport, North Carolina.
John was known for his charming and personable demeanor, having the gift of gab, and always making witty, humorous remarks. He loved to play with words, creating endearing sayings and nicknames for people and things, and he was always singing his own imaginative, humorous songs. He referred to his daughter Laura as “K Dollski,” short for “Laura K Dollski and her Band of Renown.”
John loved music, playing tennis, reading spy novels and historical nonfiction, and James Bond films and “The Godfather.”
Despite overcoming great hardships, John always expressed an unabashed enthusiasm for life that is rarely seen in adults. He often emoted (quite loudly) that things were “just beyond awesome.”
More than anything else, John treasured and loved his family. His family will always remember him as being by their side every step of the way, supporting and loving them with a huge, magical smile and a twinkle in his eye.
John was a great inspiration and friend to all who knew him and he will be greatly missed.
He was the loving husband to Jessie Mulry for 45 years, the cherished father to Laura Mulry, John Mulry, and daughter-in-law, Megan, and “Baba” to his most beloved grandchildren, Joxan and Felix. John is also survived by his mother, Evelyn Mulry, age 98; his brothers, Terrence Mulry and Timothy Mulry; and his sister, Evelyn Mulry.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local food bank.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.