Leon Henry "Lee" Gyselinck, Jr.

Leon Henry "Lee" Gyselinck, Jr., age 75, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023.

Lee was born July 30, 1947, son of the late Leon Henry Gyselinck and Ethel Linnaker Gyselinck.

He was a veteran of the US Navy, having served in the Vietnam Conflict. Lee was an Electrical Contractor, and had served as Assistant Chief of the Boiling Spring Lakes Fire Department.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Leona Gerstlauler. Survivors include his wife, Shelley Gyselinck; three children, Danielle Daehling and husband Anthony, Nicole Gyselinck, and Buddy Gyselinck and wife, Tina; and five grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 23, in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home chapel. Entombment will follow at Cape Fear Memorial Park.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Gyselinck family.

Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.