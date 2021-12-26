Henry Hamilton Ballantine, Jr., 77, passed peacefully on December 15, 2021, at his home in Cape Carteret, North Carolina where he lived with his daughter and son-in-law.
Born on July 14, 1944 in Hamlet, North Carolina, he served in the US Air Force from November 1963 to November 1967 as a skilled aircraft electrician He exited the service as a veteran of the Vietnam War and continued his work with General Dynamix on the F-111 and with Lockheed on the C-5 Galaxy.
“Hambone” settled in Southport in 1972 to be near family and went to work for Brown & Root in construction of the Brunswick Nuclear Plant. He later retired from Southport Electrical Services after 24 years where he ran crews on Bald Head Island wiring houses and performing maintenance.
He was an avid golfer, loved NASCAR, the Atlanta Falcons, the Atlanta Braves, fishing and, most of all, his grandchildren and his newborn great-granddaughter.
He is survived by his daughter Melissa (Bob) Kenward of Cape Carteret, North Carolina and son Rob (Elizabeth) Ballantine of Southport, North Carolina; his six grandkids who knew his as “Pops,” Skyler (Jarrett) Walls of Clayton, North Carolina, and Baxter, Lyla, Spencer, Bennett and Gibson Ballantine of Southport; his most recent love, great-granddaughter Sawyer Belle Walls; sisters, Sue Ballantine Smith (Ed) of Black Mountain, North Carolina and Johnny Ballantine Farris of Charlotte, North Carolina; brother, Jerry Dilsaver (donna Mooneyham) of Oak Island, North Carolina; as well as many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his son John Ballantine; his parents, Mary S. Dilsaver and Henry Ballantine, Sr.; stepfather, Floyd Dilsaver; and sister, Marcia Sherrill.
A drop-in celebration of life will be held at the Ballantine home, 6032 Bethel Road, Southport, on December 31 from 4 to 7 p.m. Family and friends are welcome and invited.