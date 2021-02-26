Cynthia Jones Smith “Cindy” Powell, 73 of Oak Island, NC passed away on February 23, 2021.
Mrs. Powell was born July 3, 1947 in Fincastle, Virginia.
Cindy graduated from William and Mary College in Williamsburg.
She retired from the IRS in 2000. Later, she sold real estate and worked at Food Lion.
Cindy was active in the Oak Island Women’s Golf Association.
Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Michael Powell; a brother, James Smith; two sisters, Cathy Smith and Vicky Reynolds; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.