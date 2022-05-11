Ruth Cornelia (nee Brundage) Hamilton went to be with her husband Edgar in heaven on Saturday, May 7, 2022. She was a devoted wife, loving mother of three, grandmother of seven, and great grandmother of 17.
Ruth was born in New York City on December 11, 1921. She was very proud of the fact that her birthdate (121121) formed a Palindromic number – a number that remains the same even when the digits are reversed.
She attended school first on Staten Island and graduated from high school in The Bronx at Evander Childs High School at the age of 16.
Ruth went to work for Bell Labs in Manhattan following high school. She met her future husband in Queens Village, New York and they married on June 14, 1947. Ruth and Ed raised their three children in New Hyde Park, New York, and provided them with the most incredible memories of vacations in Mattituck, New York, as well as to New Hampshire and Maine.
Ruth was a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader, and the family was active in Hillside Methodist Church where she and Ed served as Sunday school teachers, Youth Fellowship Directors and Ruth was a member of the church choir. In the mid 1970’s the family moved to Cold Spring Hills, New York where they became members of the Woodside United Methodist Church.
Tragically, Ruth was widowed in 1979. She continued to work for several more years until her retirement from the New York Board of Cooperative Education Services (BOCES). She filled her time with travelling around the country to see her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She retired to Aiken, South Carolina where she lived for over 30 years. In Aiken she was a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church. She volunteered at Aiken Regional Medical Center for many years. She lived independently in her home until 2019, when at the age of 97, she moved to Arbor Landing in Shallotte, NC to be closer to family. She enjoyed her final years, making many new friends that she cherished, and they cherished her. She attended Village Point United Methodist Church until COVID-19 hit and then continued to listen to services online on most Sundays while eating her bagel and cream cheese.
Ruth touched so many lives. She lived life to the fullest, even travelling in Europe into her 80’s. She never met a stranger, and she was an incredible listener. Whenever you met her, the first thing she wanted to know was, “How are you?” – it was never about her. As someone said, “She was a beautiful woman from the inside out.”
She was a shining example of a life well lived and how to love and care for others.
She was predeceased by her father Herbert W. Brundage; her mother, Emma Brendel Brundage; sister, Evelyn A. Brundage; and husband, Edgar W. Hamilton.
She is survived by her daughters, Nancy E. Wolf and husband Edward, and Phyllis A. Clark and husband Robert; a son, Richard K. Hamilton and wife Marie; seven grandchildren, Matthew Wolf, Timothy Wolf and wife Judi, Tracey Sain and husband Jason, Alison Ricker and husband Joseph, Amy Hilliard and husband Hank, and Erin Hamilton, and Lauren Hamilton; as well as 17 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a future date at Village Point United Methodist Church in Shallotte.
Burial will take place at the Dutch Reformed Cemetery in Germantown, New York at later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Ruth to either the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick in Bolivia, North Carolina; Village Point United Methodist Church, Shallotte, North Carolina; or St. John’s United Methodist Church, Aiken, South Carolina.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Hamilton family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.