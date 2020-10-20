Ted C. Stewart, Jr., 54, of Sunset Harbor passed away on October 17, 2020.
Mr. Stewart was born April 4, 1966 in Richmond County, North Carolina to Ted C. Stewart, Sr. and the late Sandra Stewart.
Ted worked for CSX Transportation for the past 24 years, and he and his wife Patty were co-owners of Seaside Design, Inc.
Ted enjoyed fishing and was the vice-president of the Sunset Harbor Fishing Club. He enjoyed working on his 1967 Ford Mustang, and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and his wife.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Patty Stewart; his father, Ted C. Stewart, Sr.; a daughter, Amanda Stewart (Wes Miller); a son, Matthew Stewart (Mariah Elliott); four grandchildren, Hayes Zaragoza, Graysen Stewart, Andrew Miller, and Nash Miller; a sister, Christina Snead (Stephen); mother-in-law, Linda Carpenter; sister-in-law, Amy Hoffman (Junior); a brother-in-law, Gary James (Savannah); nephews Brandon Davis (Amber, Makenzie, Brix, and Corbin) and Christopher Davis (Amber, Averie, and Parker); nieces, Hayley Parks (Albert and Madelyn), Tori Hoffman, Kacee Hoffman, and Kayla Snead; and five very special people who are like his own children, Tiffany Woods, Savon Cox, Poncho Baez Aranda, Eric Decker, and Dylan Mosley.
A private service for family and friends will be held at First Baptist Church of Sunset Harbor on Sunday, October 25.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock–Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation, Southport, North Carolina.