Kirk “Butch” O. Huff passed away on Sunday, September 5, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Butch was born on October 9, 1961 in Syracuse, New York to the late Joanne Huff Litz.
In addition to his mother, Butch was preceded in death by his brother, Keith Litz, and brother, Tyson Litz.
Butch was a diehard New York Jets fan who enjoyed riding his motorcycle, singing karaoke with his friends, and spending time with his family.
As a new grandfather, he found a reason in his granddaughter, Sabrina, to battle the cancer with vigor, in the hopes of spending more time with her.
Surviving are his son Jason Huff, (Hannah Varnam Huff); his granddaughter, Sabrina; stepdaughter, Dana Wagoner; Jason and Dana’s mother, Susan Burns; his father, Richard Litz; brother, Douglas Litz (Kim Engler Litz); nephews, Ethan Litz, Zachary Litz, Jacob Litz; and sister; Joelle Litz.
A Celebration of Life will be held the evening of Friday, September 17. More details will be announced soon.
Donations may be made to St. Jude’s or to the family to set up a college fund (529 Plan) for Sabrina.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte.