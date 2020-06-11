Rita Gail Brantley, 58, of Bolivia and formerly of Richfield, passed away June 9, 2020. She was born October 26, 1961 in Stanly County.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jeffrey Brantley; son, Jason Brantley; and, granddaughter Skylar Brantley.
Survivors include her daughters, Jenifer Brantley and Jessica Brantley; parents, Henry T. “Tom” and Vicky Shank; spouse, Randy Carmichael; and seven grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held in the Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel at 6 p.m., Saturday, June 13, with visitation from 4 to 6.
Memorial contributions may be made to PSP Awareness (www.curePSP.org).
